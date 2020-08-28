Livent Corporation (LTHM) Gains 37.08% in one Year: What’s Next?

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.29 and move down -50.43%, while LTHM stocks collected 11.01% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that Livent’s Paul Graves to Speak at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Worth an Investment?

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.36 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LTHM Market Performance

LTHM stocks went up by 11.01% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.86% and a quarterly performance of 21.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.45% for LTHM stocks with the simple moving average of 10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LTHM shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for LTHM socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on August 26, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM stock at the price of $9. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 6, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Neutral” rating to LTHM stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 30, 2020.

LTHM Stocks 19.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Livent Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.13%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, while the shares surge at the distance of +26.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.01% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM went up by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +0.99% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.35. In addition, Livent Corporation saw -4.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LTHM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.12 for the present operating margin and +33.37 for gross margin. The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +12.92. Total capital return value is set at 13.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return holds the value 2.90%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corporation (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 31.64 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 24.03. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.02 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 15.07 and long-term debt to capital is 31.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Livent Corporation is 2.55 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.