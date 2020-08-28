Search
Home Business
Business

KLA Corporation (KLAC) future in Technology Sector

by Nicola Day

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $218.57 and move down -6.91%, while KLAC stocks collected -1.16% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcasts

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Worth an Investment?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.57 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KLAC Market Performance

KLAC stocks went down by -1.16% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.78% and a quarterly performance of 16.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.10% for KLAC stocks with the simple moving average of 17.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for KLAC shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for KLAC socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $205 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC stock at the price of $200, previously predicting the value of $178. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

Stifel gave “ Hold” rating to KLAC stocks, setting the target price at $191 in the report published on June 22, 2020.

KLAC Stocks 1.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, KLA Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.31% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.45% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC went down by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +17.21% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $207.05. In addition, KLA Corporation saw 14.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

KLAC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLA Corporation (KLAC), starting from Khan Ahmad A., who sold 9,954 shares at the price of $206.73 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 959 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $2,057,790 with the latest closing price.

WALLACE RICHARD P, the President and CEO of KLA Corporation, sold 35,115 shares at the value of $210.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that WALLACE RICHARD P is holding 76,906 shares at the value of $7,401,389 based on the most recent closing price.

KLAC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +30.95 for the present operating margin and +56.52 for gross margin. The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +20.97. Equity return holds the value 47.20%, with 13.30% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleBuy or Sell Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleWhy Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Related Articles

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Nicola Day - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.18 and move down...
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of...
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Denise Gardner - 0
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $134.42 and move...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Nicola Day - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.18 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Denise Gardner - 0
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $134.42 and move...
View Post
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
View Post
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.75 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Denise Gardner - 0
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $134.42 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) went down by -2.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $206.74...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

Nicola Day - 0
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $180.61 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $101.99 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $94.24 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s a Way to Trade Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Nicola Day - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.18 and move down...
Read more
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.75 and move...
Read more
Business

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $116.39 and move...
Read more
Business

– 27.535 – 28.015: is It Good Range to Buy PPL Corporation (PPL)?

Denise Gardner - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.83 and move down...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.08 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
Read more
Companies

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $142.24 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) grow 6.06% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.99 and...
Read more
Companies

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Share Tumbled 9.26% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) went up by 3.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $58.83 and move...
Read more
Companies

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/28/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.17 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links