Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) rising towards new 52-week high

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) went up by 4.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.50 and move down -59.43%, while KW stocks collected 3.95% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Worth an Investment?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.56 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KW Market Performance

KW stocks went up by 3.95% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.41% and a quarterly performance of 5.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.10%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.40% for KW stocks with the simple moving average of -16.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for KW shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for KW socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $24 based on the research report published on January 27, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KW stock at the price of $24. The rating they have provided for KW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 18, 2019.

JMP Securities gave “ Mkt Outperform” rating to KW stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 9, 2018.

KW Stocks -2.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KW went up by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -36.02% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.67. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. saw -33.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW), starting from MCMORROW WILLIAM J, who bought 75,000 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,649,517 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., valued at $1,055,250 with the latest closing price.

Hendrickson Cathy, the Director of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., sold 10,500 shares at the value of $22.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Hendrickson Cathy is holding 55,218 shares at the value of $233,310 based on the most recent closing price.

KW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -43.04 for the present operating margin and +28.80 for gross margin. The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. stands at +39.74. Total capital return value is set at -3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48. Equity return holds the value 9.80%, with 1.80% for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 300.64 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 75.04. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 69.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.14 and long-term debt to capital is 356.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 13.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is 5.83 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.08.