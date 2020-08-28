Is Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) went up by 16.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.86 and move up 3.94%, while RYTM stocks collected 23.15% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Worth an Investment?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) 7 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $32.88 which is -$26.92 below current price. RYTM currently has a short float of 4.76% and public float of 41.16M with average trading volume of 200.17K shares.

RYTM Market Performance

RYTM stocks went up by 23.15% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.87% and a quarterly performance of 19.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.40%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.99% for RYTM stocks with the simple moving average of 36.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RYTM shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for RYTM socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on January 8, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 12, 2019.

Canaccord Genuity gave “Buy” rating to RYTM stocks, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 8, 2019.

RYTM Stocks 29.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 4.08% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, while the shares surge at the distance of +35.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM went up by +41.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +22.45% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.30. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 0.57% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RYTM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM), starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who sold 44,153 shares at the price of $22.04 back on Jul 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,140,408 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $972,969 with the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 25,527 shares at the value of $21.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 5,184,561 shares at the value of $558,311 based on the most recent closing price.

RYTM Stock Fundamentals

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.25.