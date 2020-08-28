Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) went down by -5.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.10 and move down -7.6%, while SMTC stocks collected -2.93% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Semtech Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Worth an Investment?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 141.83 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SMTC Market Performance

SMTC stocks went down by -2.93% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.38% and a quarterly performance of 12.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for SMTC stocks with the simple moving average of 21.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SMTC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SMTC socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $66 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020.

Summit Insights, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTC stock at the price of $66. The rating they have provided for SMTC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 27, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to SMTC stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on May 28, 2020.

SMTC Stocks 6.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Semtech Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.07% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.09% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.88% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC went down by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +12.14% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $60.80. In addition, Semtech Corporation saw 12.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SMTC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Semtech Corporation (SMTC), starting from CHUKWU EMEKA, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $53.41 back on Jul 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 103,005 shares of Semtech Corporation, valued at $320,457 with the latest closing price.

CHUKWU EMEKA, the EVP and CFO of Semtech Corporation, sold 6,000 shares at the value of $54.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that CHUKWU EMEKA is holding 109,005 shares at the value of $325,500 based on the most recent closing price.

SMTC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.28 for the present operating margin and +58.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Semtech Corporation stands at +5.82. Total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return holds the value 4.20%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corporation (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.35. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 19.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.58 and long-term debt to capital is 29.98.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for Semtech Corporation is 7.76 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.