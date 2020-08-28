Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.74 and move down -16.67%, while ESI stocks collected 2.44% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Element Solutions Inc Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Worth an Investment?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ESI Market Performance

ESI stocks went up by 2.44% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.09% and a quarterly performance of 0.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.66%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.45% for ESI stocks with the simple moving average of 2.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for ESI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ESI socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $11 based on the research report published on April 20, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESI stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for ESI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18, 2019.

Barclays gave “Equal Weight” rating to ESI stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 11, 2019.

ESI Stocks 0.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Element Solutions Inc was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.22%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.65% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ESI went up by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -6.75% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.98. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw -6.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ESI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Element Solutions Inc (ESI), starting from Dorman Carey J., who bought 500 shares at the price of $6.53 back on Mar 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,128 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $3,265 with the latest closing price.

Dorman Carey J., the Chief Financial Officer of Element Solutions Inc, bought 500 shares at the value of $6.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Dorman Carey J. is holding 19,628 shares at the value of $3,490 based on the most recent closing price.

ESI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.34 for the present operating margin and +42.94 for gross margin. The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +4.30. Total capital return value is set at 4.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.40. Equity return holds the value 3.60%, with 1.80% for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.62. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.62 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.90 and long-term debt to capital is 70.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for Element Solutions Inc is 4.92 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.