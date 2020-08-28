Search
Here’s Our Rant About Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)

by Daisy Galbraith

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.96 and move down -10.55%, while RKT stocks collected 13.91% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Date

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Worth an Investment?

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.63 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RKT Market Performance

RKT stocks went up by 13.91% for the week. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.98% for RKT stocks with the simple moving average of 18.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RKT shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for RKT socks in the upcoming period according to Susquehanna is $18 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

RKT Stocks 18.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rocket Companies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at -, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RKT went up by +13.91%. In addition, Rocket Companies, Inc. saw 25.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RKT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.20 for the present operating margin and +86.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Rocket Companies, Inc. stands at +14.38.

