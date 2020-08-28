Here’s Our Rant About Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.10 and move down -7.54%, while RXT stocks collected 2.41% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Rackspace Technology, Along with University of California, Irvine, Scientific Systems, and Plan4Co Introduce New COVID-19 Forecasting Model

RXT Market Performance

RXT stocks went up by 2.41% for the week. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.48% for RXT stocks with the simple moving average of 8.48% for the last 200 days.

RXT Stocks 8.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rackspace Technology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at -, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RXT went up by +2.41%. In addition, Rackspace Technology, Inc. saw 14.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RXT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.93 for the present operating margin and +41.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Rackspace Technology, Inc. stands at -4.20.