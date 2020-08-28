Here’s Our Rant About Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.56 and move down -70.47%, while EPD stocks collected -4.52% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/22/20 that Two Dead, Two Still Missing After Pipeline Explosion at Texas Port

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Worth an Investment?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.53 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EPD Market Performance

EPD stocks went down by -4.52% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.17% and a quarterly performance of -9.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.29% for EPD stocks with the simple moving average of -18.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPD shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for EPD socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on July 9, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD stock at the price of $22. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 13, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Neutral” rating to EPD stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 9, 2020.

EPD Stocks -4.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.85% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EPD went down by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -33.44% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.10. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw -38.42% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EPD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), starting from Bacon Graham W., who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 327,263 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $175,000 with the latest closing price.

Bacon Graham W., the Executive Vice President & COO of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., bought 7,500 shares at the value of $17.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Bacon Graham W. is holding 317,263 shares at the value of $133,500 based on the most recent closing price.

EPD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.61 for the present operating margin and +16.95 for gross margin. The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +14.03. Total capital return value is set at 10.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.21. Equity return holds the value 18.00%, with 7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 112.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 45.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.31 and long-term debt to capital is 104.24.

EBITDA value lies at +1.55 B with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 3.74. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.78 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 7.59 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.