Here’s Our Rant About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.77 and move down -37.85%, while ABR stocks collected 2.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.31 per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Worth an Investment?

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.29 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ABR Market Performance

ABR stocks went up by 2.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.22% and a quarterly performance of 35.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.17% for ABR stocks with the simple moving average of 6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ABR shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for ABR socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABR stock at the price of $14.50. The rating they have provided for ABR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Outperform” rating to ABR stocks, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on August 21, 2019.

ABR Stocks 16.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.87%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, while the shares surge at the distance of +19.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.06% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ABR went up by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.73% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.18. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. saw -20.28% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ABR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR), starting from LAZAR MELVIN F, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 225,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., valued at $29,995 with the latest closing price.

Elenio Paul, the Chief Financial Officer of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $6.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Elenio Paul is holding 405,161 shares at the value of $34,813 based on the most recent closing price.

ABR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +34.72 for the present operating margin and +96.77 for gross margin. The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stands at +23.44. Total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return holds the value 5.20%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 397.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 79.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 75.56 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.03 and long-term debt to capital is 271.85.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 11.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is 91.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10.