Here’s How One Should Trade TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) Now

by Melissa Arnold

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.32 and move down -197.93%, while TXMD stocks collected -13.69% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Knight and TherapeuticsMD Announce Health Canada Approval of IMVEXXY(R)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Worth an Investment?

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) The 36 Months beta value for TXMD stocks is at 2.25, while 7 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. TXMD currently has a short float of 35.80% and public float of 238.66M with average trading volume of 5.11M shares.

TXMD Market Performance

TXMD stocks went down by -13.69% for the week, with the monthly drop of -26.02% and a quarterly performance of 28.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.18% for TXMD stocks with the simple moving average of -17.59% for the last 200 days.

TXMD Stocks -9.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -66.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, while the shares sank at the distance of -25.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.47% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TXMD went down by -13.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -49.12% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.6645. In addition, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. saw -40.08% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TXMD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD), starting from Finizio Robert G, who bought 46,000 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Jun 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 18,401,964 shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc., valued at $66,360 with the latest closing price.

Collins Cooper C., the Director of TherapeuticsMD, Inc., bought 47,500 shares at the value of $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Collins Cooper C. is holding 140,000 shares at the value of $68,875 based on the most recent closing price.

TXMD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -304.56 for the present operating margin and +86.01 for gross margin. The net margin for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. stands at -354.80. Total capital return value is set at -78.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.77. Equity return holds the value 502.80%, with -76.80% for asset returns.

Based on TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 2,231.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 95.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 77.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.70 and long-term debt to capital is 2,214.73.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.90 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is 2.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.

