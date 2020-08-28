Here’s How One Should Trade Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Now

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $147.36 and move down -3.94%, while EA stocks collected -1.19% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Adventure to the Edge of the Galaxy in The Sims(TM) 4 Star Wars(TM): Journey to Batuu Game Pack

EA Market Performance

EA stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.30% and a quarterly performance of 15.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.24% for EA stocks with the simple moving average of 22.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EA socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $165 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA stock at the price of $165. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31, 2020.

Stifel gave “Buy” rating to EA stocks, setting the target price at $154 in the report published on July 21, 2020.

EA Stocks 2.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Electronic Arts Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.31%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.29% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.66% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EA went down by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +47.08% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $142.27. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 31.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), starting from BARKER KENNETH A, who sold 14,020 shares at the price of $142.31 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,383 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $1,995,175 with the latest closing price.

Schatz Jacob J., the General Counsel & Corp Sect’y of Electronic Arts Inc., sold 1,000 shares at the value of $139.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Schatz Jacob J. is holding 19,503 shares at the value of $139,500 based on the most recent closing price.