Here’s a Way to Trade CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)

by Nicola Day

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) went down by -5.34% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.09 and move down -15.85%, while CBAY stocks collected -6.28% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Positive Final Results From 52-Week Phase 2 Study in Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The Digital International Liver Congress(TM) 2020

CBAY Market Performance

CBAY stocks went down by -6.28% for the week, with the monthly jump of 73.37% and a quarterly performance of 65.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for CBAY stocks with the simple moving average of 113.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CBAY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CBAY socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $13 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave “ Buy” rating to CBAY stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 26, 2020.

CBAY Stocks 34.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +74.86% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +65.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY went down by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +8.90% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.98. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. saw 212.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CBAY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY), starting from Shah Sujal, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Oct 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 120,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $21,500 with the latest closing price.

Shah Sujal, the Chief Executive Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., bought 3,100 shares at the value of $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Shah Sujal is holding 115,000 shares at the value of $17,205 based on the most recent closing price.

CBAY Stock Fundamentals

Based on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.14.

