Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) future in Healthcare Sector

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.80 and move down -36.02%, while HCAT stocks collected -5.33% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Health Catalyst and Northwell Health Partner to Transform Patient Care with Cloud-Based Data and Analytics Enterprise Solution

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Worth an Investment?

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) 15 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Health Catalyst, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $41.14 which is $7.77 above current price. HCAT currently has a short float of 18.61% and public float of 37.53M with average trading volume of 688.60K shares.

HCAT Market Performance

HCAT stocks went down by -5.33% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.28% and a quarterly performance of 13.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.48% for HCAT stocks with the simple moving average of -1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HCAT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for HCAT socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCAT stock at the price of $36. The rating they have provided for HCAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “Outperform” rating to HCAT stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on June 15, 2020.

HCAT Stocks -7.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Health Catalyst, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, while the shares sank at the distance of -14.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.50% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT went down by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.31% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $33.33. In addition, Health Catalyst, Inc. saw -11.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HCAT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT), starting from Burton Daniel D., who sold 17,013 shares at the price of $30.69 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 157,500 shares of Health Catalyst, Inc., valued at $522,078 with the latest closing price.

Burton Daniel D., the Chief Executive Officer of Health Catalyst, Inc., sold 104,039 shares at the value of $30.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Burton Daniel D. is holding 157,500 shares at the value of $3,157,286 based on the most recent closing price.

HCAT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -35.12 for the present operating margin and +45.50 for gross margin. The net margin for Health Catalyst, Inc. stands at -38.79. Total capital return value is set at -34.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.95. Equity return holds the value -46.60%, with -28.20% for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 26.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.79. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 17.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.69 and long-term debt to capital is 24.85.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Health Catalyst, Inc. is 5.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.