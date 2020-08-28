Growth Myths About V.F. Corporation (VFC) You Probably Still Believe

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $100.25 and move down -50.48%, while VFC stocks collected 9.21% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 18 hours ago that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Worth an Investment?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 199.46 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VFC Market Performance

VFC stocks went up by 9.21% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.61% and a quarterly performance of 18.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.82% for VFC stocks with the simple moving average of -5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VFC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for VFC socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $72 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VFC stock at the price of $60, previously predicting the value of $55. The rating they have provided for VFC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 28, 2020.

Argus gave “ Hold” rating to VFC stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on May 29, 2020.

VFC Stocks 8.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, V.F. Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.55% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.39%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.73% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VFC went up by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $62.67. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -33.15% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VFC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at V.F. Corporation (VFC), starting from Carucci Richard, who bought 3,500 shares at the price of $60.51 back on Jun 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 69,774 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $211,785 with the latest closing price.

MEAGHER LAURA C, the EVP & General Counsel of V.F. Corporation, sold 10,055 shares at the value of $69.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MEAGHER LAURA C is holding 23,474 shares at the value of $697,034 based on the most recent closing price.

VFC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.44 for the present operating margin and +54.64 for gross margin. The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +5.99. Total capital return value is set at 15.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.39. Equity return holds the value 8.90%, with 3.00% for asset returns.

Based on V.F. Corporation (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 155.22 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.82. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.81 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 15.23 and long-term debt to capital is 108.09.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for V.F. Corporation is 6.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.