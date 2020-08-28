Growth Myths About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) You Probably Still Believe

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $195.34 and move down -0.46%, while UNP stocks collected 2.38% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Union Pacific Names Clarissa Beyah Chief Communications Officer

UNP Market Performance

UNP stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.25% and a quarterly performance of 14.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for UNP stocks with the simple moving average of 15.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for UNP shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for UNP socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $220 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP stock at the price of $181, previously predicting the value of $156. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to UNP stocks, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on April 24, 2020.

UNP Stocks 9.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Union Pacific Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.59% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UNP went up by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +9.98% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $187.15. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw 7.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UNP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), starting from Rynaski Todd M., who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $190.46 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,982 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $285,690 with the latest closing price.

Whited Elizabeth F, the EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER of Union Pacific Corporation, sold 4,426 shares at the value of $180.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Whited Elizabeth F is holding 67,934 shares at the value of $796,680 based on the most recent closing price.

UNP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +39.40 for the present operating margin and +44.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +27.27. Total capital return value is set at 19.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.95. Equity return holds the value 32.40%, with 8.90% for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 149.12 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.86. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.46 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.15 and long-term debt to capital is 140.19.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.08 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for Union Pacific Corporation is 12.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.