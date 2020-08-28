Growth Myths About Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) You Probably Still Believe

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.25 and move down -42.05%, while BDN stocks collected 4.95% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 07/30/20 that Because Working From Home Is Hot, You’ll Need to Do Your Homework on Office REITs

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Worth an Investment?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.20 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BDN Market Performance

BDN stocks went up by 4.95% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.88% and a quarterly performance of 18.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.65% for BDN stocks with the simple moving average of -8.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDN shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for BDN socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on April 7, 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 4, 2020.

Mizuho gave “ Neutral” rating to BDN stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 15, 2020.

BDN Stocks 5.49% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Brandywine Realty Trust was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.44% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BDN went up by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -25.03% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.17. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -27.37% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BDN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), starting from WIRTH TOM, who sold 5,700 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Dec 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 171,530 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust, valued at $87,534 with the latest closing price.

SWEENEY GERARD H, the President and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, sold 104,932 shares at the value of $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that SWEENEY GERARD H is holding 1,309,584 shares at the value of $1,626,782 based on the most recent closing price.

BDN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.91 for the present operating margin and +25.39 for gross margin. The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +5.92. Total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return holds the value 2.20%, with 0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 129.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 53.16 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.33 and long-term debt to capital is 124.24.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.51 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for Brandywine Realty Trust is 34.94 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.14.