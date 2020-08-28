Search
Growth Curve Analysis: Domtar Corporation (UFS) grow 33.61% in last 30 days

by Melissa Arnold

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.00 and move down -40.89%, while UFS stocks collected 3.08% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Domtar Completes Successful FSC(R) Certification of the Wabigoon Forest in Ontario, Canada

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) Worth an Investment?

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 176.36 times of increase in earnings at the present.

UFS Market Performance

UFS stocks went up by 3.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 33.61% and a quarterly performance of 42.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.07%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.84% for UFS stocks with the simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UFS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for UFS socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFS stock at the price of $28. The rating they have provided for UFS stocks is “Sector Underperform” according to the report published on August 10, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “ Sector Perform” rating to UFS stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 5, 2020.

UFS Stocks 23.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Domtar Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, while the shares surge at the distance of +38.84% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +28.02% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UFS went up by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -24.36% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.14. In addition, Domtar Corporation saw -23.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UFS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Domtar Corporation (UFS), starting from Fagan Michael, who bought 300 shares at the price of $21.13 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,392 shares of Domtar Corporation, valued at $6,339 with the latest closing price.

UFS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.81 for the present operating margin and +13.24 for gross margin. The net margin for Domtar Corporation stands at +1.61. Total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.48. Equity return holds the value 0.40%, with 0.20% for asset returns.

Based on Domtar Corporation (UFS), the company’s capital structure generated 43.98 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 30.55. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.31 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.56 and long-term debt to capital is 42.38.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for Domtar Corporation is 7.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Quick Links