Growth Curve Analysis: Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) grow 20.67% in last 30 days

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.47 and move down -37.57%, while CYH stocks collected 8.17% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Worth an Investment?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) The 36 Months beta value for CYH stocks is at 1.96, while 1 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Community Health Systems, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 4 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.06 which is -$1.37 below current price. CYH currently has a short float of 9.63% and public float of 111.36M with average trading volume of 1.77M shares.

CYH Market Performance

CYH stocks went up by 8.17% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.67% and a quarterly performance of 72.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 153.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.50% for CYH stocks with the simple moving average of 47.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CYH shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for CYH socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on February 20, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYH stock at the price of $2. The rating they have provided for CYH stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 16, 2018.

Mizuho gave “Neutral” rating to CYH stocks, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 23, 2018.

CYH Stocks 34.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Community Health Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.14% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +68.11% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CYH went up by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +93.24% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.08. In addition, Community Health Systems, Inc. saw 87.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CYH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH), starting from JENNINGS WILLIAM NORRIS, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 73,384 shares of Community Health Systems, Inc., valued at $155,070 with the latest closing price.

DINKINS MICHAEL, the Director of Community Health Systems, Inc., bought 2,500 shares at the value of $4.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that DINKINS MICHAEL is holding 48,257 shares at the value of $10,096 based on the most recent closing price.

CYH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.84 for the present operating margin and +6.84 for gross margin. The net margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. stands at -5.11. Total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return holds the value 14.40%, with -1.90% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.11 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for Community Health Systems, Inc. is 5.39 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.