Growth Curve Analysis: Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) grow 1.89% in last 30 days

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $254.35 and move down -4.62%, while ADSK stocks collected -2.42% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/26/20 that Why a Winning Growth Fund Likes PayPal and Autodesk Stock

ADSK Market Performance

ADSK stocks went down by -2.42% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.89% and a quarterly performance of 15.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.03% for ADSK stocks with the simple moving average of 23.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ADSK shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ADSK socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $300 based on the research report published on July 9, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK stock at the price of $240, previously predicting the value of $220. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 28, 2020.

Wedbush gave “Neutral” rating to ADSK stocks, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on May 28, 2020.

ADSK Stocks 1.60% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Autodesk, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.07%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.56% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK went down by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +58.98% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $240.97. In addition, Autodesk, Inc. saw 32.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ADSK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), starting from Blum Steven M, who sold 6,884 shares at the price of $242.28 back on Jul 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 37,634 shares of Autodesk, Inc., valued at $1,667,869 with the latest closing price.

Galvin Carmel, the SVP, CHRO of Autodesk, Inc., sold 4,587 shares at the value of $242.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Galvin Carmel is holding 19,081 shares at the value of $1,111,444 based on the most recent closing price.

ADSK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.97 for the present operating margin and +88.87 for gross margin. The net margin for Autodesk, Inc. stands at +6.59. Total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return holds the value -189.60%, with 5.60% for asset returns.

EBITDA value lies at +161.30 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 4.30. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 13.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for Autodesk, Inc. is 5.78 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.