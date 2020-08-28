First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Everything Investors Need To Know

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $80.09 and move down -3.2%, while FSLR stocks collected 5.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/21/20 that Green-Energy Shares Rise Along With Joe Biden’s Polling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Worth an Investment?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 83.99 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FSLR Market Performance

FSLR stocks went up by 5.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 29.11% and a quarterly performance of 66.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.53% for FSLR stocks with the simple moving average of 51.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSLR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FSLR socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR stock at the price of $56, previously predicting the value of $55. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 27, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to FSLR stocks, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on March 31, 2020.

FSLR Stocks 25.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, First Solar, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.40%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, while the shares surge at the distance of +30.00% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +55.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR went up by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +47.88% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $71.76. In addition, First Solar, Inc. saw 38.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FSLR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), starting from KENNEDY R CRAIG, who sold 550 shares at the price of $75.15 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 28,579 shares of First Solar, Inc., valued at $41,333 with the latest closing price.

Widmar Mark R, the Chief Executive Officer of First Solar, Inc., sold 79,918 shares at the value of $73.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Widmar Mark R is holding 94,500 shares at the value of $5,858,819 based on the most recent closing price.

FSLR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.02 for the present operating margin and +17.88 for gross margin. The net margin for First Solar, Inc. stands at -3.75. Total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.03. Equity return holds the value 1.90%, with 1.40% for asset returns.

Based on First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.68 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 10.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 7.92 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 11.63 and long-term debt to capital is 11.12.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for First Solar, Inc. is 4.62 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.