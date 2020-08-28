Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN): Share Surge -2.04% last week: What Happened?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.24 and move down -44.32%, while ETRN stocks collected -2.04% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Equitrans Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Worth an Investment?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) 6 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.80 which is $2.04 above current price. ETRN currently has a short float of 7.55% and public float of 405.74M with average trading volume of 7.42M shares.

ETRN Market Performance

ETRN stocks went down by -2.04% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.66% and a quarterly performance of 30.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.43% for ETRN stocks with the simple moving average of 15.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETRN stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for ETRN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Overweight” rating to ETRN stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 27, 2020.

ETRN Stocks 8.52% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Equitrans Midstream Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.71% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.31%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.69% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN went down by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -10.13% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.65. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw -20.96% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ETRN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), starting from KARAM THOMAS F, who bought 45,000 shares at the price of $7.97 back on May 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 25,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $358,650 with the latest closing price.

Burke Kenneth Michael, the Director of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, bought 20,000 shares at the value of $4.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Burke Kenneth Michael is holding 24,715 shares at the value of $89,400 based on the most recent closing price.

ETRN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +65.72 for the present operating margin and +72.64 for gross margin. The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -12.50. Total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.35. Equity return holds the value -17.80%, with -1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 950.64 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 90.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 53.11 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.08 and long-term debt to capital is 948.01.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.78 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 6.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.