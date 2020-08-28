DXC Technology Company (DXC) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.37 and move down -94.18%, while DXC stocks collected 3.29% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 18 hours ago that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) Worth an Investment?

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) The 36 Months beta value for DXC stocks is at 2.43, while 7 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for DXC Technology Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.54 which is $3.17 above current price. DXC currently has a short float of 3.42% and public float of 252.67M with average trading volume of 4.45M shares.

DXC Market Performance

DXC stocks went up by 3.29% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.01% and a quarterly performance of 39.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.99% for DXC stocks with the simple moving average of -14.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DXC shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DXC socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on May 29, 2020.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXC stock at the price of $30. The rating they have provided for DXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Underweight” rating to DXC stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 9, 2020.

DXC Stocks 13.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DXC Technology Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.98% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DXC went up by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.79% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.29. In addition, DXC Technology Company saw -47.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DXC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.12 for the present operating margin and +13.60 for gross margin. The net margin for DXC Technology Company stands at -27.43. Total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.21. Equity return holds the value -86.00%, with -20.30% for asset returns.

Based on DXC Technology Company (DXC), the company’s capital structure generated 240.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 70.60. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.19 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.62 and long-term debt to capital is 203.45.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.59 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for DXC Technology Company is 4.09 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.