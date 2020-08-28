Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.84 and move down -4.88%, while DRE stocks collected 2.20% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Duke Realty Comments on July and August Rent Collection and Announces Participation in Third Quarter Investor Events

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Worth an Investment?

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.36 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DRE Market Performance

DRE stocks went up by 2.20% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.13% and a quarterly performance of 12.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for DRE stocks with the simple moving average of 11.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRE stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for DRE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DRE socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $40 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRE stock at the price of $36, previously predicting the value of $35. The rating they have provided for DRE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 7, 2020.

BTIG Research gave “ Neutral” rating to DRE stocks, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on January 6, 2020.

DRE Stocks 4.43% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Duke Realty Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.65% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.05% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DRE went up by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +12.03% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $38.97. In addition, Duke Realty Corporation saw 12.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DRE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), starting from SCOTT PETER M III, who sold 5,701 shares at the price of $39.94 back on Aug 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 18,352 shares of Duke Realty Corporation, valued at $227,698 with the latest closing price.

Anthony Nicholas C., the EVP, Chief Investment Officer of Duke Realty Corporation, sold 31,081 shares at the value of $39.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Anthony Nicholas C. is holding 24,077 shares at the value of $1,233,916 based on the most recent closing price.

DRE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.57 for the present operating margin and +33.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Duke Realty Corporation stands at +43.82. Total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.60. Equity return holds the value 7.50%, with 4.40% for asset returns.

Based on Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), the company’s capital structure generated 59.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 37.11. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.17 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.16 and long-term debt to capital is 58.78.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 16.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for Duke Realty Corporation is 2.70 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.12.