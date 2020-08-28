Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Share Tumbled 5.95% last week: What Happened?

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) went up by 3.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.86 and move down -119.27%, while FUN stocks collected 5.95% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Cedar Fair Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Worth an Investment?

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) The 36 Months beta value for FUN stocks is at 1.93, while 8 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cedar Fair, L.P. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $34.56 which is $3.62 above current price. FUN currently has a short float of 6.38% and public float of 55.77M with average trading volume of 822.84K shares.

FUN Market Performance

FUN stocks went up by 5.95% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.03% and a quarterly performance of -7.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.07%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.48% for FUN stocks with the simple moving average of -21.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FUN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for FUN socks in the upcoming period according to Janney is $29 based on the research report published on July 9, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUN stock at the price of $42. The rating they have provided for FUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15, 2020.

Goldman gave “Buy” rating to FUN stocks, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on May 28, 2020.

FUN Stocks 6.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cedar Fair, L.P. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, while the shares surge at the distance of +22.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.48% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FUN went up by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.61% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.29. In addition, Cedar Fair, L.P. saw -46.65% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FUN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN), starting from Ruisanchez Carlos, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $28.50 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,308 shares of Cedar Fair, L.P., valued at $142,500 with the latest closing price.

FISHER TIM, the Chief Operating Officer of Cedar Fair, L.P., bought 3,660 shares at the value of $27.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that FISHER TIM is holding 24,153 shares at the value of $100,028 based on the most recent closing price.

FUN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.27 for the present operating margin and +36.34 for gross margin. The net margin for Cedar Fair, L.P. stands at +11.69. Total capital return value is set at 16.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return holds the value 95.40%, with -6.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.49 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for Cedar Fair, L.P. is 25.74 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.