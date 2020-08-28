Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) – good time to look at fundamentals

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) went up by 4.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.32 and move down -132.45%, while CAPR stocks collected -15.17% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock, Viveve Medical Inc, Ovid Therapeutics Inc, Capricor Therapeutics Inc, or Immunovant Inc?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Worth an Investment?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) The 36 Months beta value for CAPR stocks is at 7.23, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.00 which is -$5.3 below current price. CAPR currently has a short float of 6.17% and public float of 19.22M with average trading volume of 2.63M shares.

CAPR Market Performance

CAPR stocks went down by -15.17% for the week, with the monthly drop of -45.09% and a quarterly performance of 9.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.87% for CAPR stocks with the simple moving average of 59.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAPR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CAPR shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for CAPR socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $30 based on the research report published on December 26, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAPR stock at the price of $8.60, previously predicting the value of $6.50. The rating they have provided for CAPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to CAPR stocks, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on September 15, 2017.

CAPR Stocks -11.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.51%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, while the shares sank at the distance of -34.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.03% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CAPR went down by -12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +171.88% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.40. In addition, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. saw 297.66% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CAPR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -769.52 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -760.36. Total capital return value is set at -84.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.94. Equity return holds the value -66.90%, with -49.10% for asset returns.

Based on Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR), the company’s capital structure generated 49.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -1.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at -1.92. The receivables turnover for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is 5.73 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.74.