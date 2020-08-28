Buy or Sell Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $91.63 and move down -51.71%, while CRUS stocks collected 3.39% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that Cirrus Logic Reports Q1 FY21 Revenue of $242.6 Million

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Worth an Investment?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.05 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CRUS Market Performance

CRUS stocks went up by 3.39% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.93% and a quarterly performance of -16.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.53% for CRUS stocks with the simple moving average of -14.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CRUS shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for CRUS socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $90 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRUS stock at the price of $60, previously predicting the value of $75. The rating they have provided for CRUS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 22, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Buy” rating to CRUS stocks, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on March 31, 2020.

CRUS Stocks -4.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cirrus Logic, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.08% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.12% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS went up by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -14.62% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $62.92. In addition, Cirrus Logic, Inc. saw -26.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CRUS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS), starting from Lego Catherine P, who bought 3,000 shares at the price of $65.54 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,000 shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc., valued at $196,606 with the latest closing price.

CARTER JOHN C, the Director of Cirrus Logic, Inc., sold 625 shares at the value of $73.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that CARTER JOHN C is holding 15,656 shares at the value of $46,244 based on the most recent closing price.

CRUS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.25 for the present operating margin and +52.62 for gross margin. The net margin for Cirrus Logic, Inc. stands at +12.45. Total capital return value is set at 15.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.76. Equity return holds the value 14.00%, with 10.70% for asset returns.

Based on Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.62 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 10.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 8.97 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 184.87 and long-term debt to capital is 10.52.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.79 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Cirrus Logic, Inc. is 9.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.