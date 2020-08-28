Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Everything Investors Need To Know

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) went up by 1.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.77 and move down -69.83%, while BPYU stocks collected 4.00% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Worth an Investment?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.26 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BPYU Market Performance

BPYU stocks went up by 4.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.60% and a quarterly performance of 17.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.33% for BPYU stocks with the simple moving average of -11.31% for the last 200 days.

BPYU Stocks 7.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.35% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.10% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BPYU went up by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -35.46% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.86. In addition, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. saw -33.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BPYU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +29.76 for the present operating margin and +29.22 for gross margin. The net margin for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. stands at +12.42. Total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return holds the value 25.80%, with 1.50% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU), the company’s capital structure generated 919.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 90.19. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 73.71 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.68 and long-term debt to capital is 1,004.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 14.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is 3.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.08.