BlackLine, Inc. (BL): All the Basics You Need to Know

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) went up by 7.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $94.06 and move down -10.88%, while BL stocks collected 9.15% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that BlackLine Named A ‘Best Place To Work In Los Angeles’ In Annual Los Angeles Business Journal List

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Worth an Investment?

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) The 36 Months beta value for BL stocks is at 0.88, while 5 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for BlackLine, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $84.75 which is $5.6 above current price. BL currently has a short float of 9.28% and public float of 49.56M with average trading volume of 524.37K shares.

BL Market Performance

BL stocks went up by 9.15% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.86% and a quarterly performance of 14.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.98%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.81% for BL stocks with the simple moving average of 30.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BL stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BL shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for BL socks in the upcoming period according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $95 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BL stock at the price of $78, previously predicting the value of $60. The rating they have provided for BL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 14, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave “ Outperform” rating to BL stocks, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 17, 2020.

BL Stocks 2.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, BlackLine, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.81% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.87%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.98% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BL went up by +9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +70.86% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $79.98. In addition, BlackLine, Inc. saw 64.53% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BlackLine, Inc. (BL), starting from Huffman Marc, who sold 686 shares at the price of $77.63 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 155,615 shares of BlackLine, Inc., valued at $53,254 with the latest closing price.

HIRSCH PETER, the Chief Technology Officer of BlackLine, Inc., sold 1,113 shares at the value of $77.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that HIRSCH PETER is holding 42,692 shares at the value of $86,402 based on the most recent closing price.

BL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -9.47 for the present operating margin and +77.70 for gross margin. The net margin for BlackLine, Inc. stands at -11.26. Total capital return value is set at -4.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.84. Equity return holds the value -10.00%, with -4.00% for asset returns.

Based on BlackLine, Inc. (BL), the company’s capital structure generated 100.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.08. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -3.16 and long-term debt to capital is 99.08.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for BlackLine, Inc. is 3.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.