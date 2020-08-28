Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) future in Real Estate Sector

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) went up by 4.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.88 and move down -62.15%, while APLE stocks collected 8.44% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires Hyatt House and Hyatt Place in Tempe, Arizona

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Worth an Investment?

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) The 36 Months beta value for APLE stocks is at 1.07, while 3 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.64 which is $2.16 above current price. APLE currently has a short float of 1.61% and public float of 208.23M with average trading volume of 2.41M shares.

APLE Market Performance

APLE stocks went up by 8.44% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.14% and a quarterly performance of 1.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.15% for APLE stocks with the simple moving average of -11.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for APLE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for APLE socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $13 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLE stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for APLE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 17, 2020.

CapitalOne gave “ Overweight” rating to APLE stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 9, 2020.

APLE Stocks 10.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, while the shares surge at the distance of +16.70% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.70% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, APLE went up by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -36.41% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.61. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. saw -35.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

APLE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE), starting from Labrecque Rachel, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 61,388 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., valued at $9,500 with the latest closing price.

Hugh Redd, the Director of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at the value of $9.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Hugh Redd is holding 102,654 shares at the value of $9,480 based on the most recent closing price.

APLE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.70 for the present operating margin and +30.80 for gross margin. The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. stands at +13.53. Total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return holds the value -0.30%, with -0.20% for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 47.07 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 32.01. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.61 and long-term debt to capital is 45.88.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is 45.03 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.26.