Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) Everything Investors Need To Know

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.82 and move down -31.48%, while MDRX stocks collected -2.60% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Allscripts Continuing to Lead in Physician Practice Market With Series of New Wins

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Worth an Investment?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) The 36 Months beta value for MDRX stocks is at 1.12, while 6 of the analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 12 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.97 which is $0.87 above current price. MDRX currently has a short float of 11.41% and public float of 160.19M with average trading volume of 2.16M shares.

MDRX Market Performance

MDRX stocks went down by -2.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 21.00% and a quarterly performance of 42.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.69% for MDRX stocks with the simple moving average of 13.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MDRX shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for MDRX socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDRX stock at the price of $7, previously predicting the value of $10.50. The rating they have provided for MDRX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 22, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “Outperform” rating to MDRX stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 21, 2020.

MDRX Stocks 16.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, while the shares surge at the distance of +18.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +30.57% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX went down by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -18.50% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.12. In addition, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. saw -8.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MDRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX), starting from Khorey Lisa, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $7.06 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 285,889 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., valued at $211,848 with the latest closing price.

Farley Brian, the EVP and CAO of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., sold 24,000 shares at the value of $7.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that Farley Brian is holding 356,572 shares at the value of $168,305 based on the most recent closing price.

MDRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.48 for the present operating margin and +38.73 for gross margin. The net margin for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. stands at -10.28. Total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.82. Equity return holds the value -4.20%, with -1.60% for asset returns.

Based on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 80.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.25 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.20 and long-term debt to capital is 50.28.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.43 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is 3.26 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.