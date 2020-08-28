Search
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

by Denise Gardner

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.50 and move down -12.55%, while ACI stocks collected -2.53% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Albertsons Companies to Host Interactive Webcast Series for Investors

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Worth an Investment?

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.86 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ACI Market Performance

ACI stocks went down by -2.53% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for ACI stocks with the simple moving average of -3.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACI shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ACI socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $18 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “Overweight” rating to ACI stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 21, 2020.

ACI Stocks -3.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Albertsons Companies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.94% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ACI went down by -2.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.97. In addition, Albertsons Companies, Inc. saw -5.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ACI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), starting from Sankaran Vivek, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $14.74 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,961,782 shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc., valued at $368,575 with the latest closing price.

DAVIS STEVEN A, the Director of Albertsons Companies, Inc., bought 7,100 shares at the value of $15.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that DAVIS STEVEN A is holding 94,973 shares at the value of $107,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Quick Links