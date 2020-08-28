Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): All the Basics You Need to Know

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $87.72 and move down -4.68%, while AMD stocks collected 1.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/26/20 that Nvidia Touts Networking. Customers Want Its Videogame Chips.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Worth an Investment?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 166.60 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AMD Market Performance

AMD stocks went up by 1.24% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.13% and a quarterly performance of 55.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 172.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.74% for AMD stocks with the simple moving average of 58.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMD shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for AMD socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $163 based on the research report published on August 24, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD stock at the price of $100, previously predicting the value of $90. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21, 2020.

Jefferies gave “Buy” rating to AMD stocks, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on August 4, 2020.

AMD Stocks 25.24% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.16% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +53.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMD went up by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +130.79% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $82.64. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. saw 82.73% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AMD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), starting from Bergman Rick, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $83.34 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 75,891 shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., valued at $166,680 with the latest closing price.

Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., sold 43,000 shares at the value of $82.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Papermaster Mark D is holding 1,357,999 shares at the value of $3,541,262 based on the most recent closing price.

AMD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.75 for the present operating margin and +42.62 for gross margin. The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stands at +5.07. Total capital return value is set at 19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return holds the value 21.50%, with 10.30% for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.75 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 12.08 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.27 and long-term debt to capital is 24.23.

EBITDA value lies at +255.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.57. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is 4.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.