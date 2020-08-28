– 7.41 – 7.78: is It Good Range to Buy Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE)?

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.00 and move down -99.2%, while PGRE stocks collected 5.46% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that One Steuart Lane, San Francisco’s Ultra-Luxury Waterfront Condominium Tower, Celebrates Official Topping Off

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Worth an Investment?

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) The 36 Months beta value for PGRE stocks is at 0.99, while 4 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Paramount Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.56 which is $3.03 above current price. PGRE currently has a short float of 2.40% and public float of 187.78M with average trading volume of 1.99M shares.

PGRE Market Performance

PGRE stocks went up by 5.46% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.73% and a quarterly performance of -2.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.17%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.50% for PGRE stocks with the simple moving average of -27.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGRE shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for PGRE socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $9 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE stock at the price of $9. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 2, 2020.

Mizuho gave “Neutral” rating to PGRE stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 4, 2020.

PGRE Stocks 1.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Paramount Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.78%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.72% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE went up by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -45.16% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.29. In addition, Paramount Group, Inc. saw -45.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PGRE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE), starting from Otto-Bernstein Katharina, who bought 110,000 shares at the price of $9.75 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 12,274,852 shares of Paramount Group, Inc., valued at $1,072,500 with the latest closing price.

Otto-Bernstein Katharina, the Director of Paramount Group, Inc., bought 33,363 shares at the value of $13.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Otto-Bernstein Katharina is holding 12,164,852 shares at the value of $450,067 based on the most recent closing price.

PGRE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.89 for the present operating margin and +32.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Paramount Group, Inc. stands at -4.91. Total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49. Equity return holds the value -1.20%, with -0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE), the company’s capital structure generated 101.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.26. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.79 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.14 and long-term debt to capital is 101.04.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.04 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for Paramount Group, Inc. is 19.76 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.09.