– 49.91 – 51.9809: is It Good Range to Buy YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.04 and move down -9.16%, while YETI stocks collected 0.10% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Worth an Investment?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.56 times of increase in earnings at the present.

YETI Market Performance

YETI stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.71% and a quarterly performance of 57.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.73% for YETI stocks with the simple moving average of 49.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for YETI shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for YETI socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $48 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI stock at the price of $40, previously predicting the value of $31. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 7, 2020.

BTIG Research gave “Buy” rating to YETI stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 29, 2020.

YETI Stocks 10.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, YETI Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +33.92% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, YETI went up by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +65.80% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $50.18. In addition, YETI Holdings, Inc. saw 44.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

YETI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI), starting from CARBONE PAUL C, who sold 7,020 shares at the price of $50.60 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 64,951 shares of YETI Holdings, Inc., valued at $355,212 with the latest closing price.

CARBONE PAUL C, the SVP and CFO of YETI Holdings, Inc., sold 13,037 shares at the value of $50.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that CARBONE PAUL C is holding 72,921 shares at the value of $652,763 based on the most recent closing price.

YETI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.82 for the present operating margin and +51.38 for gross margin. The net margin for YETI Holdings, Inc. stands at +5.52. Total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.28. Equity return holds the value 53.30%, with 11.00% for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 284.31 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 55.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.12 and long-term debt to capital is 265.49.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.61 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for YETI Holdings, Inc. is 12.87 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.