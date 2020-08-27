Search
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN): All the Basics You Need to Know

by Ethane Eddington

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) went up by 8.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.88 and move down -151.43%, while ZN stocks collected -14.70% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Receives Drilling Plan Approval for Next Well in Israel

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Worth an Investment?

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) The 36 Months beta value for ZN stocks is at 0.75, while 0 of the analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. ZN currently has a short float of 1.55% and public float of 194.41M with average trading volume of 7.96M shares.

ZN Market Performance

ZN stocks went down by -14.70% for the week, with the monthly jump of 65.68% and a quarterly performance of 33.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.86%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.89% for ZN stocks with the simple moving average of 39.04% for the last 200 days.

ZN Stocks 10.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -60.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 17.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, while the shares surge at the distance of +73.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.33% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZN went down by -14.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +68.41% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.3975. In addition, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. saw 101.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ZN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN), starting from Avery William H, who bought 120,000 shares at the price of $0.01 back on Jul 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 720,000 shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., valued at $1,200 with the latest closing price.

ZN Stock Fundamentals

Based on Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.63 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 19.76. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 17.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -9.04 and long-term debt to capital is 22.84.

Quick Links