ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) rising towards new 52-week high

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.01 and move down -181.56%, while ZAGG stocks collected -12.91% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that InvisibleShield Screen Protection with Exclusive Partner Kastus Anti-Microbial Technology Confirmed to Kill Human Coronavirus

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Worth an Investment?

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) The 36 Months beta value for ZAGG stocks is at 1.58, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ZAGG Inc stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.88 which is -$3.2 below current price. ZAGG currently has a short float of 9.83% and public float of 28.79M with average trading volume of 1.10M shares.

ZAGG Market Performance

ZAGG stocks went down by -12.91% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.27% and a quarterly performance of 2.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.26% for ZAGG stocks with the simple moving average of -36.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZAGG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ZAGG shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ZAGG socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $90 based on the research report published on March 12, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZAGG stock at the price of $15, previously predicting the value of $17. The rating they have provided for ZAGG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 7, 2018.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. gave “ Neutral” rating to ZAGG stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 8, 2018.

ZAGG Stocks 1.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ZAGG Inc was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, while the shares surge at the distance of +16.85% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.16% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZAGG went down by -9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -62.30% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.40. In addition, ZAGG Inc saw -60.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ZAGG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZAGG Inc (ZAGG), starting from TERINO EDWARD, who bought 30,000 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Apr 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 30,000 shares of ZAGG Inc, valued at $103,518 with the latest closing price.

Kearns James, the Chief Operating Officer of ZAGG Inc, bought 10,040 shares at the value of $2.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Kearns James is holding 36,230 shares at the value of $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

ZAGG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.33 for the present operating margin and +31.88 for gross margin. The net margin for ZAGG Inc stands at +2.67. Total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29. Equity return holds the value -30.90%, with -11.60% for asset returns.

Based on ZAGG Inc (ZAGG), the company’s capital structure generated 62.59 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.49. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.54 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.47 and long-term debt to capital is 61.49.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for ZAGG Inc is 3.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.