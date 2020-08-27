Will Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Remain Competitive?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $103.79 and move down -30.47%, while DUK stocks collected -2.58% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that North Carolina’s largest battery system now operating at Duke Energy substation

DUK Market Performance

DUK stocks went down by -2.58% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.97% and a quarterly performance of -7.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.45% for DUK stocks with the simple moving average of -8.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for DUK shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DUK socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $6 based on the research report published on June 9, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUK stock at the price of $104. The rating they have provided for DUK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 12, 2020.

Vertical Research gave “Buy” rating to DUK stocks, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on February 25, 2020.

DUK Stocks -3.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Duke Energy Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.35% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.51% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DUK went down by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.56% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $82.98. In addition, Duke Energy Corporation saw -12.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DUK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), starting from YOUNG STEVEN K, who sold 254 shares at the price of $82.50 back on Jul 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 86,228 shares of Duke Energy Corporation, valued at $20,955 with the latest closing price.

YOUNG STEVEN K, the EVP & CFO of Duke Energy Corporation, sold 265 shares at the value of $79.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that YOUNG STEVEN K is holding 86,482 shares at the value of $21,028 based on the most recent closing price.

DUK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.81 for the present operating margin and +28.02 for gross margin. The net margin for Duke Energy Corporation stands at +14.97. Total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.79. Equity return holds the value 4.70%, with 1.30% for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 134.34 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 57.33. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.46 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.60 and long-term debt to capital is 125.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.26 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for Duke Energy Corporation is 6.89 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.