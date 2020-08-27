Why Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $54.75 and move down -127.75%, while WFC stocks collected -0.12% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 9 hours ago that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

WFC Market Performance

WFC stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.84% and a quarterly performance of -11.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for WFC stocks with the simple moving average of -33.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFC stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for WFC shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for WFC socks in the upcoming period according to Atlantic Equities is $30 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFC stock at the price of $27. The rating they have provided for WFC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave “ Outperform” rating to WFC stocks, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 10, 2020.

WFC Stocks -5.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Wells Fargo & Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.75% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.71% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WFC went down by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -55.56% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $24.49. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw -55.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WFC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), starting from NOSKI CHARLES H, who bought 20,000 shares at the price of $29.53 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,235 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $590,600 with the latest closing price.

SCHARF CHARLES W, the CEO & President of Wells Fargo & Company, bought 173,000 shares at the value of $28.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that SCHARF CHARLES W is holding 176,916 shares at the value of $4,963,370 based on the most recent closing price.

WFC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.34 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Wells Fargo & Company stands at +17.86. Total capital return value is set at 5.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.84. Equity return holds the value 2.40%, with 0.20% for asset returns.

Based on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), the company’s capital structure generated 234.64 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 70.12.