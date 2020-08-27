Why Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.92 and move down -8.12%, while THBR stocks collected 0.80% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

THBR Market Performance

THBR stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.88% and a quarterly performance of 2.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.18% for THBR stocks with the simple moving average of 1.01% for the last 200 days.

THBR Stocks -1.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.15% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, THBR went up by +0.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.11. In addition, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. saw 1.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.