Why Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) went down by -17.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.33 and move down -60.54%, while PEIX stocks collected -28.60% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Pacific Ethanol Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

PEIX Market Performance

PEIX stocks went down by -28.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 137.14% and a quarterly performance of 581.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 526.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.00% for PEIX stocks with the simple moving average of 293.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEIX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for PEIX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PEIX socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $5 based on the research report published on November 7, 2018.

B. Riley FBR, Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEIX stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for PEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 28, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw gave “Buy” rating to PEIX stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 24, 2016.

PEIX Stocks 79.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 23.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 17.86%, while the shares surge at the distance of +89.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +307.96% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PEIX went down by -28.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +495.52% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.47. In addition, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. saw 410.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PEIX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX), starting from Kieta Douglas L, who bought 980 shares at the price of $5.08 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 135,500 shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc., valued at $4,974 with the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher W, the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secy of Pacific Ethanol, Inc., sold 82,869 shares at the value of $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Wright Christopher W is holding 168,110 shares at the value of $414,345 based on the most recent closing price.

PEIX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -3.22 for the present operating margin and -0.74 for gross margin. The net margin for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. stands at -6.24. Total capital return value is set at -8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return holds the value -36.20%, with -13.70% for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 122.13 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.82 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2.27 and long-term debt to capital is 91.90.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.20 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is 19.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.