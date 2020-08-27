Search
Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)

by Ethane Eddington

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 15.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.79 and move down -39.79%, while SWBI stocks collected -13.40% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Completes Spin-off from Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Worth an Investment?

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) The 36 Months beta value for SWBI stocks is at 0.91, while 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $20.09 which is $6.79 above current price. SWBI currently has a short float of 6.79% and public float of 54.02M with average trading volume of 2.50M shares.

SWBI Market Performance

SWBI stocks went down by -13.40% for the week, with the monthly drop of -17.36% and a quarterly performance of 84.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 170.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.92% for SWBI stocks with the simple moving average of 55.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWBI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SWBI shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SWBI socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $24 based on the research report published on August 25, 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWBI stock at the price of $28, previously predicting the value of $24. The rating they have provided for SWBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 8, 2020.

SWBI Stocks -11.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, while the shares sank at the distance of -19.34% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.37% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SWBI went down by -13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +149.37% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $23.97. In addition, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. saw 114.17% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SWBI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), starting from Cupero Susan Jean, who sold 1,439 shares at the price of $18.23 back on Jun 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 288 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., valued at $26,233 with the latest closing price.

Cupero Susan Jean, the See Remarks of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., sold 1,385 shares at the value of $18.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Cupero Susan Jean is holding 15,866 shares at the value of $25,318 based on the most recent closing price.

SWBI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.52 for the present operating margin and +30.59 for gross margin. The net margin for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. stands at -9.03. Total capital return value is set at 9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.93. Equity return holds the value -14.20%, with -7.90% for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 54.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 35.19. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 28.83 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.16 and long-term debt to capital is 53.35.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.89 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is 7.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

