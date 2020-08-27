Why Investors Need To Watch The Western Union Company (WU)?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.44 and move down -19%, while WU stocks collected 0.84% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Western Union and Producers Bank Renew Relationship

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Worth an Investment?

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.49 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WU Market Performance

WU stocks went up by 0.84% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.41% and a quarterly performance of 17.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.03% for WU stocks with the simple moving average of 2.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WU shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for WU socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WU stock at the price of $26, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for WU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 1, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to WU stocks, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 10, 2020.

WU Stocks 6.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Western Union Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.78%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.04% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.69% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WU went up by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -14.24% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $23.65. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -10.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Western Union Company (WU), starting from Molnar Jacqueline D, who sold 2,928 shares at the price of $23.94 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 65,170 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $70,096 with the latest closing price.

Molnar Jacqueline D, the Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. of The Western Union Company, sold 969 shares at the value of $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Molnar Jacqueline D is holding 72,697 shares at the value of $22,287 based on the most recent closing price.

WU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.01 for the present operating margin and +37.39 for gross margin. The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.05. Total capital return value is set at 27.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.76. Equity return holds the value -862.90%, with 7.00% for asset returns.