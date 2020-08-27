Search
Why Do Investors Care About Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

by Melissa Arnold

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went down by -4.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.51 and move down -112.68%, while ADMP stocks collected -22.62% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proposals

ADMP Market Performance

ADMP stocks went down by -22.62% for the week, with the monthly drop of -35.75% and a quarterly performance of 45.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.83% for ADMP stocks with the simple moving average of 9.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADMP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ADMP socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 13, 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMP stock at the price of $1.50. The rating they have provided for ADMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 27, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to ADMP stocks, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on November 26, 2019.

ADMP Stocks -16.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, while the shares sank at the distance of -51.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.15% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP went down by -22.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -29.70% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0360. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw 1.37% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ADMP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), starting from Marguglio David J., who sold 8,749 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 328,539 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, valued at $7,648 with the latest closing price.

Hopkins Robert O, the Chief Financial Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, sold 7,418 shares at the value of $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hopkins Robert O is holding 294,781 shares at the value of $6,484 based on the most recent closing price.

ADMP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -135.67 for the present operating margin and +17.80 for gross margin. The net margin for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at -132.53. Total capital return value is set at -67.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.60. Equity return holds the value -103.20%, with -73.70% for asset returns.

Based on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), the company’s capital structure generated 11.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 10.17. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 8.28 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -243.41 and long-term debt to capital is 4.11.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.47 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 14.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Quick Links