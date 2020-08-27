Why Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.45 and move down -21.41%, while MO stocks collected -1.03% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/14/20 that Warren Buffett Dumped a Big Chunk of Wells Fargo Stock. This Hedge-Fund Manager Was Buying It.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Worth an Investment?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) The 36 Months beta value for MO stocks is at 0.49, while 9 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Altria Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $49.00 which is $5.8 above current price. MO currently has a short float of 0.65% and public float of 1.86B with average trading volume of 7.86M shares.

MO Market Performance

MO stocks went down by -1.03% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.60% and a quarterly performance of 11.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.53%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.45% for MO stocks with the simple moving average of 0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MO shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for MO socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO stock at the price of $35. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Overweight” rating to MO stocks, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on March 16, 2020.

MO Stocks 4.57% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Altria Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.14% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MO went down by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -6.92% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $42.66. In addition, Altria Group, Inc. saw -13.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +53.34 for the present operating margin and +64.22 for gross margin. The net margin for Altria Group, Inc. stands at -6.57. Total capital return value is set at 28.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return holds the value -12.70%, with -1.80% for asset returns.

Based on Altria Group, Inc. (MO), the company’s capital structure generated 450.69 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 81.84. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 56.91 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.99 and long-term debt to capital is 434.62.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.03 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for Altria Group, Inc. is 68.62 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.