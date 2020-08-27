What’s Behind Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Volatile Ride?

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) went up by 3.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.51 and move up 0.63%, while TENB stocks collected 6.74% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Tenable Enhances Industry’s First Unified Solution for Reducing Risk in Converged IT/OT Environments

TENB Market Performance

TENB stocks went up by 6.74% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.97% and a quarterly performance of 22.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.27% for TENB stocks with the simple moving average of 35.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for TENB shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TENB socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $40 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB stock at the price of $30. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15, 2020.

Goldman gave “Buy” rating to TENB stocks, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 25, 2020.

TENB Stocks 15.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tenable Holdings, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.71% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TENB went up by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +41.53% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $33.98. In addition, Tenable Holdings, Inc. saw 53.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TENB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB), starting from Riddick Stephen A, who sold 1,433 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,293 shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc., valued at $50,278 with the latest closing price.

Vintz Stephen A, the Chief Financial Officer of Tenable Holdings, Inc., sold 4,094 shares at the value of $35.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Vintz Stephen A is holding 48,099 shares at the value of $143,642 based on the most recent closing price.

TENB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -24.48 for the present operating margin and +82.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Tenable Holdings, Inc. stands at -27.92. Total capital return value is set at -62.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.06. Equity return holds the value -83.80%, with -16.40% for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.38 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 31.68.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for Tenable Holdings, Inc. is 4.35 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.