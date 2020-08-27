What’s Behind iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) Volatile Ride?

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) went down by -14.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.86 and move down -36.31%, while IMBI stocks collected -10.53% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that iMedia Brands Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Worth an Investment?

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) The 36 Months beta value for IMBI stocks is at 2.68, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for iMedia Brands, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.50 which is -$1.5 below current price. IMBI currently has a short float of 0.21% and public float of 7.49M with average trading volume of 191.89K shares.

IMBI Market Performance

IMBI stocks went down by -10.53% for the week, with the monthly jump of 58.54% and a quarterly performance of 71.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.48% for IMBI stocks with the simple moving average of 82.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMBI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for IMBI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for IMBI socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $10 based on the research report published on December 20, 2019.

IMBI Stocks 51.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, iMedia Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.98%, while the shares surge at the distance of +62.50% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +94.61% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IMBI went down by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -2.49% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.66. In addition, iMedia Brands, Inc. saw 62.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

IMBI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI), starting from Lalo Eyal, who bought 691,070 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Apr 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,091,070 shares of iMedia Brands, Inc., valued at $1,411,510 with the latest closing price.

Friedman Michael, the Director of iMedia Brands, Inc., bought 651,444 shares at the value of $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Friedman Michael is holding 911,045 shares at the value of $1,344,059 based on the most recent closing price.

IMBI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -8.09 for the present operating margin and +31.00 for gross margin. The net margin for iMedia Brands, Inc. stands at -11.22. Total capital return value is set at -36.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.41. Equity return holds the value -155.50%, with -19.50% for asset returns.

Based on iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI), the company’s capital structure generated 374.13 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 78.91. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.87 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -10.75 and long-term debt to capital is 355.41.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for iMedia Brands, Inc. is 6.90 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.