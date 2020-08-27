Search
What’s Behind CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Volatile Ride?

by Nicola Day

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $77.03 and move down -22.85%, while CVS stocks collected -3.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Tender Offers

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Worth an Investment?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.95 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CVS Market Performance

CVS stocks went down by -3.95% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.90% and a quarterly performance of -5.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.80% for CVS stocks with the simple moving average of -5.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CVS shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for CVS socks in the upcoming period according to SVB Leerink is $72 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS stock at the price of $75. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 14, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “Outperform” rating to CVS stocks, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on September 27, 2019.

CVS Stocks -2.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CVS Health Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.37% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.39% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CVS went down by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.48% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $64.43. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -15.60% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CVS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS Health Corporation (CVS), starting from Mayhew Jonathan E., who sold 10,556 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,732 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $686,140 with the latest closing price.

Clark James David, the SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer of CVS Health Corporation, sold 270 shares at the value of $65.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Clark James David is holding 4,547 shares at the value of $17,550 based on the most recent closing price.

CVS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.95 for the present operating margin and +17.67 for gross margin. The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +2.58. Total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.78. Equity return holds the value 12.70%, with 3.60% for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corporation (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 139.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.22. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.21 and long-term debt to capital is 130.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.69 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for CVS Health Corporation is 13.78 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

