What’s Behind Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Volatile Ride?

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -9.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.60 and move down -2058.73%, while CEI stocks collected 2.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Camber Energy, Inc. and Viking Energy Group, Inc. Provide Update on Continued Process Towards Completing Planned Merger
Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) Worth an Investment?
Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX: CEI) The 36 Months beta value for CEI stocks is at 1.42, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $781,250.00 which is -$0.63 below current price. CEI currently has a short float of 2.51% and public float of 19.68M with average trading volume of 1.74M shares.
CEI Market Performance
CEI stocks went up by 2.24% for the week, with the monthly drop of -24.36% and a quarterly performance of -46.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.33% for CEI stocks with the simple moving average of -54.27% for the last 200 days.
CEI Stocks -36.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Camber Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -95.37% of loss for the given period.
The stock volatility was left at 9.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.40%, while the shares sank at the distance of -28.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -57.65% lower at the present time.
In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CEI went down by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -64.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7588. In addition, Camber Energy, Inc. saw -63.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.
CEI Stock Fundamentals
The current profitability levels are settled at -1214.36 for the present operating margin and -25.93 for gross margin. The net margin for Camber Energy, Inc. stands at -971.07. Total capital return value is set at -69.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.