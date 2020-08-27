What’s Behind Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) Volatile Ride?

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.30 and move down -88.41%, while BIOC stocks collected -18.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Biocept Names Michael Dugan, M.D. Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Worth an Investment?

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) The 36 Months beta value for BIOC stocks is at 0.71, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Biocept, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.03 which is -$0.69 below current price. BIOC currently has a short float of 4.33% and public float of 124.91M with average trading volume of 29.78M shares.

BIOC Market Performance

BIOC stocks went down by -18.26% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.43% and a quarterly performance of 67.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.55% for BIOC stocks with the simple moving average of 42.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BIOC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for BIOC socks in the upcoming period according to Chardan Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOC stock at the price of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BIOC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 2, 2017.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to BIOC stocks, setting the target price at $1.20 in the report published on June 6, 2016.

BIOC Stocks -10.52% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Biocept, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -46.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BIOC went down by -18.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.10% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8640. In addition, Biocept, Inc. saw 142.66% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BIOC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Biocept, Inc. (BIOC), starting from HALE DAVID F, who sold 604 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Jun 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 112 shares of Biocept, Inc., valued at $335 with the latest closing price.

HALE DAVID F, the Director of Biocept, Inc., sold 556 shares at the value of $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that HALE DAVID F is holding 867 shares at the value of $309 based on the most recent closing price.

BIOC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -417.05 for the present operating margin and -98.56 for gross margin. The net margin for Biocept, Inc. stands at -454.69. Total capital return value is set at -250.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -310.32. Equity return holds the value -155.10%, with -110.50% for asset returns.

Based on Biocept, Inc. (BIOC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.68 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.49. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 14.32 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -92.23 and long-term debt to capital is 8.69.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -0.15 with debt to enterprise value settled at -2.98. The receivables turnover for Biocept, Inc. is 2.17 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.